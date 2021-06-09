WICHITA – The Kansas Turnpike Authority recently announced a bid has been approved and contract awarded on an upcoming Turnpike construction project for the conversion to cashless tolling.
For construction of five sets of cashless toll zones in Sumner and Sedgwick counties, the contract was awarded to Dondlinger & Sons Construction Company, Inc. (Wichita) for the bid amount of $6,471,475.32. The first five toll zones will be constructed between Wellington and Wichita at mile markers 21.16, 30.52, 36.43, 39.5, 47, and 50.
The work includes grading, paving, concrete pads, setting of equipment enclosure buildings, electrical work, concrete median barrier and installation of overhead sign structures. Work is expected to begin this summer and be completed in July 2022, weather permitting.
The toll zones to be constructed are the first five of several to be constructed as KTA makes the transition toward cashless tolling.