Belle Plaine’s Bartlett Arboretum launched its 2021 Treehouse concert series this past weekend as part of the city’s annual spring festival.
The arboretum has a full schedule of events moving forward in the spring and into summer, starting with a concert featuring Wichita jazz ensemble Daydream on April 18.
Concerts in the Treehouse series will start at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $20. For more information or a full concert schedule, visit bartlettarboretum.com/events/concerts.