(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Due to the increasing amount of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, Health officials have confirmed that there is community spread of the disease.
Due to the increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases without a history of travel, it is likely that the disease is spread person to person, indicating community spread. Sedgwick County Health Department defines community spread as five or more cases not related to travel.
“As COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in our community, it is incumbent on all of us to be more diligent and take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “We know that the disease is here in our community.”
Residents who have general questions about COVID-19 or if they believe they need to be tested for the disease can call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.