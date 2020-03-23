Sedgwick County – Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners voted to close a majority of County facilities to the public through Sunday, April 5. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, April 6.
“We are taking preventative measures to limit our employees’ and residents’ exposure to one another in order to do our part to flatten the curve,” said County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner.
The primary facility that will remain open but will have limited public access is the main courthouse, 525 N. Main. Access will be available for limited 18th Judicial District Court functions and attorneys.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be closing the jail lobby for all public access. This closure took effect March 23rd, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. This closure will be in effect through April 5th, 2020 at which time we will re-evaluate our operating procedures.
These changes do not affect our patrol and emergency responses.
Inmates will still have access to remote visitation. Remote Visitation Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., seven days a week. For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or citizens can go directly to the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net. ministers.
Public safety and mental health services such as COMCARE’s Community Crisis Center will remain operational.
Sedgwick County Tag Offices are not included in this closure. Residents can renew their tags online, by mail, or in person.
Employees who can work from home will. Employees listed as essential emergency (ie. paramedics, law enforcement, mental health professionals, and corrections officers) will continue to report to work as normal. Employees who are prevented from performing their duties at home or otherwise, may be temporarily re-assigned to a different function. Employees reporting to work will maintain appropriate distancing.
Residents who wish to do business with the County and departments closed to the public, may conduct their business by phone, email, or by appointment only.