Summer collegiate softball will be coming to Kansas in 2022 with the Sunflower Summer Collegiate League. The league commissioner Casey Walkup introduced the new league in a press conference on Dec. 6.
In preliminary plans, the season will go from approximately June 17 to July 17 with six teams and 16 players per club. In addition, there will be a postseason league All-Star game and home run derby. The season will consist of single-game and double-header matchups with all teams taking part in a weekly showcase at Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State University.
According to the press release, there has been interest expressed to host teams at facilities in Derby, El Dorado, Goddard, Hutchinson, and on Newman University and Wichita State University campuses.
The league anticipates bringing nearly 100 student-athletes into South Central Kansas during the summer. Interested student-athletes will need to complete a prospective player form at https://forms.gle/
fzjocCPgVMFGGvh5A.