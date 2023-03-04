Thunderbolt Siren 2

Crowds gathered to see – and hear – the Thunderbolt sirens of Sedgwick County, with four still operationally locally as part of Sedgwick County Emergency Management's outdoor alert system.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

For the past seven decades, through heat, cold, rain and snow, a group of sirens have turned in 24/7 duty throughout Sedgwick County. Known as "Thunderbolt sirens," the bright yellow devices – with their distinct shape of a narrow neck morphing into an oversized square horn – were the iconic symbol of the civil defense era of the 1950s. It was a time when the government and citizens alike were on edge about a possible Russian nuclear attack.

Over the years, some, but not all, have been replaced by more updated versions, and their roles have expanded from an air raid warning to vital storm and severe weather alerts.

Thunderbolt Siren 3

Thunderbolt Siren T-75 was the 75th such model produced and is posted above Sedgwick County Fire Station 32 in Park City.
Thunderbolt Siren 1

Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, speaks at a special ceremony highlighting the history of the county’s four Thunderbolt sirens (including the traveling model, shown) – now the oldest still in use in the world.

A test of Sedgwick County's Thunderbolt siren – one of the oldest still in use in the world.
