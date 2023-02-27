Following results of a recent community of survey, the Haysville City Council recently took action directing staff to formalize a request for proposals for a trash service franchise.
With residents indicating an interest in citywide trash service (after a contract with a previous hauler ended in 2022), the council requested a number of requirements be included in the franchise proposals. Among those were having at least two container sizes, including rates for recycling and bringing back citywide cleanup. The goal is to start the franchise trash service on Jan. 1, 2024.