Shannon Beal, El Dorado, has been named the community bank president of Citizens Bank of Kansas’ El Dorado branch, 225 Village Rd.
Beal attended Butler Community College before earning her business degree at Wichita State University. A release from CBK says she has over 20 years of commercial and retail banking experience – most recently as a commercial lender in Wichita.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be working in my hometown,” Beal said in a release. “I look forward to helping the El Dorado community with their banking needs and building lifelong relationships.”
Shannon and her husband, Brandon Beal, live in El Dorado – just a few blocks from the CBK branch – and have three children in the Circle School District.