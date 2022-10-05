Auditions for a production, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, will be held at the Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center at 201 Lulu in Wichita on Nov. 2.
Some reading and singing (Silent Night) will be required, but prepared material is not necessary.
Adults and young people 8 and up with initials A-L will audition at 4:30 p.m. and M-Z at 5:30 p.m. Callbacks will be held Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
Performances will be Dec. 14-16 in the Mary Jane Teall Theatre, Century II, 225 W. Douglas. For more information, call WCT&DC at 262-2282.