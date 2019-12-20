WICHITA — KPTS – Channel 8 announced last week that its programs are now streaming live on YouTube TV. Dedicated live channels for KPTS and PBS KIDS, as well as on-demand programming, are now available to YouTube TV subscribers.
The move expands PBS’s digital footprint and offers viewers additional ways to stream PBS content. To access the full line-up available on KPTS, visit the YouTube TV live guide.
“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” Ira Rubenstein, PBS chief digital and marketing officer, said in a release. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible.”
YouTube TV represents KPTS’ first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, including “American Experience,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “Great Performances,” “Masterpiece,” “Nature,” and more.
An accompanying PBS Kids 24/7 channel extends the organization’s mission of helping prepare children for success in school and life through educational media available anytime and anywhere.
Users can access favorite series such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Molly of Denali,” “Odd Squad,” “Pinkalicious and Peterrific,” “Wild Kratts,” and “Sesame Street.”
YouTube TV subscribers can also access content through YouTube TV’s VOD service.
In addition to YouTube TV, KPTS local content is available on all KPTS-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast.
KPTS members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.