Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.