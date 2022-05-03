The Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) will be hosting a research exchange from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (5015 E. 29th St. N., Wichita).
“Kansas Aerospace: Crash or Takeoff in 2022?” will discuss the current economic state of the aerospace industry within Kansas. CEDBR staff will explore current labor trends and highlight general, commercial and military market demand. Business leaders will also be on hand to provide their take on how it will recover over the next 12 months.
Individuals wanting to register can visit cedbr.org/events. Tickets start at $30.