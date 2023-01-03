The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, Masonic Cancer Alliance, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Kansas Cancer Partnership are sponsoring a listening roundtable through the Cancer Moonshot program from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 19 at KU School of Medicine-Wichita to better understand the cancer experiences of community members.
Community members and those impacted by cancer, cancer patients, survivors and co-survivors are invited to share their stories and provide feedback about their experiences and needs. Researchers, community leaders and health care professionals are invited to talk about their experiences, resources, updates and efforts to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care. Individuals can RSVP to attend this free event by going to bit.ly/CancerMoonshotWichita.