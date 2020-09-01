Greater Andover Days, an annual festival held in Andover, has been cancelled.
In a statement, the Greater Andover Days Committee said that cancelling the event “was not an easy decision to make” but that the safety of guests and staff was more important.
“[The] health and safety of our citizens, staff, volunteers and vendors is our top priority,” the committee said.
Additionally, Ottaway Amusement, which puts on the carnival, as well as a number of vendors had already pulled out of the festival. Losing Ottaway and the vendors would have had a huge financial impact on the festival, the committee said.
“Without the carnival and our vendors, the festival cannot be a financial success,” the committee said. “In order to continue the festival for years to come, we had to make this unfortunate decision.”
The festival typically features a parade, carnival, fireworks, live music, and more, and draws around 5,000 people over the course of its four-day run. The fireworks show will still happen, and is set for Oct 3.
Greater Andover Days has been around for more than five decades. The 2020 event would have been the 53rd year of its festivities.