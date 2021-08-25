EL DORADO – Butler Community College and Johnson County Community College (JCCC) leadership announced a new partnership recently that elevates the training for Butler’s Culinary Arts students and allows Johnson County to extend its culinary program’s reach to more Kansas students.
Johnson County Community College’s Chef Apprenticeship program was the first to be accredited by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Educational Institute in 1979. It remains the largest in the country and is the only ACF-accredited program in Kansas.
JCCC’s partnership with Butler allows Butler’s Culinary Arts students the opportunity to earn the ACF credential while staying in the Wichita area. Students can enroll in JCCC practicum classes, which qualify them to test for ACF Culinarian Certification and ACF Sous Chef Certification. All exams include written and cooking components. Through the practicum classes, Butler students will work in the Wichita and surrounding area as paid chef apprentices under the supervision of an experienced JCCC American Culinary Federation-qualified chef. Both community college programs result in an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree.
The Culinarian Certificate is 2,000 hours of on-the-job training plus a designation of Butler courses and Practicums I and II. The Sous Chef Certificate is 4,000 hours of on-the-job training and includes the Culinarian Certification plus additional courses and Practicums III and IV.
“We’re delighted to partner with Johnson County Community College for the benefit of our culinary arts students,” said Dr. Kim Krull, president of Butler Community College. “Two of the state’s powerhouse culinary programs are collaborating to serve the two largest metropolitan areas in Kansas. The ability to now give Butler graduates a pathway for their American Culinary Federation (ACF) certification is the perfect next step for our culinary students.”
Johnson County Community College leadership agrees.
“As higher education leaders work to create a stronger Kansas through collaboration, joining in this effort with Butler CC allows JCCC to share in the work of strengthening multiple communities and providing educational opportunities for students that span our great state,” said Dr. Mickey McCloud, JCCC Vice President Academic Affairs/Chief Academic Officer. “Sharing expertise and programming with our colleagues at Butler is something that we believe is vital for the future of higher education in Kansas.”
Chef Luis Peña, Butler’s lead culinary instructor, is a graduate of both The International Culinary Center and The Institute of Culinary Education.
“This ACF credential is recognized by industry and demonstrates the level of culinary skill and knowledge our students will have,” said Pena. “The ability to provide a paid apprenticeship with specialized training under an ACF chef is wonderful for our students as they try to work and pay for school, too. It’s the best of both worlds.”
Butler’s Culinary Arts courses will be taught in the brand-new kitchen facility at Andover High School until Butler’s new culinary building is completed along Kellogg in the new Andover Marketplace area. The target date is fall 2022.