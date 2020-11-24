Andover, Kan. – Butler County Community College capped off the completion of its 5000 Building and the engineering and construction technology building with a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month. The $13.2 million project encompassed remodeling of 65,000 square feet in the 143,000 square foot facility.
The facility, located in Andover, provides contemporary study spaces, new science and computer lab space as well as classrooms.
To accommodate the addition of Butler’s services previously offered at Andover High School, the college’s Facilities Management department and the Engineering program were removed from the building altogether. They are now housed in the new Facilities Management, Engineering and Construction Technology Building and sits just south of the 5000 Building.
The Facilities Management, Engineering and Construction Technology Building is a separate 18,750 sq ft facility. The cost for it was $1,793,280.00 which was part of the total $13.2 million investment.
The entire project has been part of a multi-year process. It started in the winter of 2003 on the north end. Work then began to move south over the summers of 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2010, which at that time completed the central Student Union portion of the building. Work then moved even further south over the summers of 2012 and 2015. Then, in the spring of 2018 the final phase began.
The facility now houses a total of 55 faculty offices in addition to various office space including Human Resources, Faculty Development, Education, Technology, Business Education Training Analysis, Tutoring Services, Library and much more.
Amenities available to the community include the Kanza Conference Room, a 150-person space equipped with state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment, a holding kitchen and wi-fi. In addition, Great Western Dining, the college’s cafeteria service, has partnered with Starbucks to offer specialty drinks at the new Butler Bistro, and the library and bookstore can be accessed for books and apparel.
“This building will serve as a gateway to education, skills, training and ultimately the realization of dreams for countless individuals over the years to come,” Butler President Dr. Kim Krull said.