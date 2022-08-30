Nursing Partnership

Butler, Cowley announced a recent partnership to expand nursing opportunities in south central Kansas.

 COURTESY

EL DORADO – When Cowley College administrators reviewed their latest state needs assessment, the report indicated a large number of openings in the nursing field. Kansas labor data also ranked nursing seventh in high-demand occupations for Cowley’s service area.

Seeing that shortage prompted Cowley administration to begin brainstorming. While Cowley offers a pre-nursing track, there is no nursing program offered in Cowley or Sumner County to address the nursing shortage in that region.

0
0
0
0
0