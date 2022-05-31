Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 35th annual Spelvin Awards ceremony was held May 12 at Butler Community College acknowledging the accomplishments of the theatre department. Alumnus and current Paramount Pictures executive Scott McPhail attended via Zoom to present the awards.
A pair of area students were among those receiving awards at the ceremony. Rose Hill’s Braden Ford was named Best Male Technician while also being recognized as part of the Best Running Crew for “The Runner Stumbles.” Derby’s Madilyn Henderson was also part of the group awarded as the Best Running Crew for “The Runner Stumbles.”