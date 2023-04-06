Military Friendly School

Butler Community College was named a Military Friendly School for the 2023-2024 academic year.

 COURTESY

Butler Community College recently announced that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation. 

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

