EL DORADO – There are many great reasons for a high school student to enroll in Butler Community College’s Early College Academy. For Andover student Jared McDavitt, the primary motivator was the ability to focus his education on his future career path.
“Entering into the Academy allowed for me to pursue and improve on my education more selectively and strive for intellectual growth in areas I wanted to focus on – particularly in the health field,” McDavitt said.
The program has helped McDavitt solidify his future career goals as an emergency medicine physician, while getting a jump-start on the pre-med route.
“My experience with the Butler program has definitely been an overall benefit to not only my educational career, but also my job insight as well. Being able to learn in class, shadow, and be exposed to applicable information has done wonders in affirming my life goals,” McDavitt said. “Furthermore, I was able to meet many professors who were able to give their own insights and had experience in our interests. This made the program more than just a government-subsidized program, but a mentoring opportunity as well.”
McDavitt also values the bonds he formed through the Academy.
“Studying with like-minded cohort members gave a sense of respect and trust that no high school can replicate, and I will value it forever,” he said.
On May 8, administration, faculty, staff and students gathered to celebrate the hard work and remarkable achievement of McDavitt and the 94 other high school seniors who are graduating from the academy with their associate degree in 10 different fields. Board of Trustees member Mary Martha Good addressed the crowd first, acknowledging the late nights and long hours the students had put in.
“Your tenacity is remarkable, your vision is enviable, and your ability to achieve is outstanding,” Good said.
Butler President Dr. Kim Krull spoke next. In addition to applauding the students on their unique accomplishment attained while dealing with the COVID pandemic, Dr. Krull also pointed out the huge cost savings for the students compared to two years’ average expense at a four-year public institution in Kansas.
“This collective group of 95 graduates from our Early College Academy, over the last two years, has saved over $1.5 million in educational costs, and that is huge,” Krull said.
There was a consistent theme woven throughout the speeches of the students who addressed the crowd – that while the task at times seemed overwhelming, the caring and guidance of the faculty and staff as well as the support of their fellow cohorts made their achievements possible.
Rose Hill Academy student Leilani Briggs spoke of her struggle with time management, resulting in plummeting grades and motivation. She attributed the aid of her counselor, Miss Hoefer, and math instructor, Professor Fiscus, with helping her turn her life and grades around.
“With this, I became a straight-A student with the drive to continue going to college for marketing and business,” Briggs attested.
“Today I’m a different person than the school-oriented individual who joined Butler two years ago,” said Andover Academy student Tim Franks. “My time at Butler has taught me much more than business; it has helped me connect with people.”
Kayleigh Bruce, a student in the Culinary Pathway program, emphasized the power of these connections.
“We grew, and we grew together. We learned about teamwork and how to never leave anybody behind,” Bruce said.
Professor Bruce Fiscus spoke on behalf of the faculty and encouraged the students to continue to step out of their comfort zones.
“I never would have found my passion for teaching without stepping outside of my comfort zone,” Fiscus said. “By pushing yourself, you will continue your journey as lifelong learners, and through that, you will continue to grow.”
After sharing some advice from the faculty, Professor Fiscus left the students with one final challenge.
“Five years from now, take the time to go back and thank one or more of the people that have been a positive influence in your 20+ year journey,” Fiscus said. “It doesn’t matter whether you are already into your career, still in school or trying to find your way, it’s always good to reflect on the positive things and people that have crossed your path.”
AREA ACADEMY GRADUATES:
Haysville
• Wylie Downer (Humanities Pathway)
• Wesley Ging, Derby High School (Cyber Security Pathway)
Mulvane
• Colten Bastin, Mulvane High School (Health Science Pathway)
• Gerald Collier, Mulvane High School (Engineering Pathway)
• Haley Leiker, Mulvane High School (Health Science Pathway)
• Ethan McElravy, Mulvane High School (Health Science Pathway)
• Sabrina Schmitz, Mulvane High School (Humanities Pathway)
• Rachael Sweeney, Mulvane High School (Humanities Pathway)
• Michael Wilson, Mulvane High School (Humanities Pathway)
Rose Hill
• Abby Alderson, Derby High School (Health Science Pathway)
• Emily Boyle, Rose Hill High School (Humanities Pathway)
• Aislin Burnison, Rose Hill High School (Humanities Pathway)
• Nataile Eaton, Rose Hill High School (Engineering Pathway)
• Ty Foster, Rose Hill High School (Game and Simulation Pathway)