Butler Community College announced last week that it’s shifting its fall schedule to allow students to finish the fall semester earlier than normal.
The start of classes has been moved up one week to August 10, and fall break has been removed from the academic calendar. Final exams have been pushed up to November 24.
Butler currently plans on offering face to face classes in the fall. Masks will be mandatory on campus and in classrooms.
The college is also prepared to go completely remote again if necessary.