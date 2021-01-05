The Kansas House of Representatives recently released its committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session.
Rep. Blake Carpenter, district 81, will serve on the following committees: federal and state affairs, corrections and juvenile justice, and elections. He will also serve as chair of the elections committee, on which he was vice chair during the 2020 session.
Carpenter also served on the federal and state affairs committee last session.
Rep. Jesse Burris, district 82, will serve on the federal and state affairs, higher education budget, and judiciary committees. His committee positions are the same as last session.
Preparation for the 2021 legislative session is still underway, and committee positions are subject to change.