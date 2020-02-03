After nearly one year of construction, former County Commissioner Tim Norton has a bridge with his name on it.
The Tim Norton Pedestrian Bridge along Meridian was recently dedicated in honor of Norton, the Haysville resident and previous Sedgwick County Commissioner. Norton was an early supporter, champion and longtime public servant representing District 2.
The 907 foot-long bridge spans the M.S. Mitch Mitchell Floodway and connects to existing pathways to the north and south. The total cost of the bridge is $3.2 million. The bridge supports the County’s continuing effort to complete inter-city pedestrian linkages and encourage overall walkability, such as the Aviation Pathway connecting Derby, Mulvane, McConnell Air Force Base, and Wichita.
The project was made possible thanks to partnerships involving Sedgwick County, City of Haysville, and Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WAMPO).
The original application for the bridge was submitted to WAMPO in 2009 for construction between 2010 and 2019. It had funding set aside in the 2014 County’s Capital Improvement Project budget but, due to the bids being higher than anticipated, the project did not move ahead.