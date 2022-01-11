The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is now taking registrations for its 2022 session. The event is scheduled to be held June 5 through 11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 84th year.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who completed their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program is expanding the pool of registrants again for this year’s session to include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.
Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate and submit the nomination form.
Deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the program is March 31. The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350.