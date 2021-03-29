The American Legion Boys State of Kansas announced it will move the 2021 Boys State of Kansas session to the first part of August.
The 2021 session, which was originally set for Sunday, June 6 through Saturday, June 12, will now be held Sunday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 83rd year.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who have completed their junior year of high school. With last year’s cancellation, the ALBSK program announced in January that it was expanding the pool of registrants for this year’s session to include those who have completed their senior year of high school (those who missed out on last year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic), as well as individuals who have completed their sophomore year of high school.
Visit ksbstate.org to register for the program. The new deadline to register and guarantee a spot is Monday, May 31. The cost is $350, but many families are eligible for sponsorships.