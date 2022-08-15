Eric Kruger’s experience in the classroom started ideas percolating in his brain and he began sharing them with colleagues and his wife, Brittany.
At one point, she simply suggested: “You should write a book.”
And so the Mulvane resident did.
The result is “The Edge of Teaching: Discover Your Strengths, Hone Your Skills, Master Your Classroom.”
The book began like a letter to his younger self and as a set of professional tips.
Kruger realized that a vital element in teaching was himself and he needed to master a set of simple leadership basics, then tailored his instruction to his strengths as a person. Doing that made him a better teacher.
The book, Kruger said, is for teachers who want their own “X factor” on how to make their classroom a more successful one.
“This book will teach you how to tie your passion to your skill,” said Kruger, who has taught for 14 years.
That has been a key to his success.
Kruger, 43, who is a Mulvane High School wrestling coach and teaches English at East
High School in Wichita, took six months for the bulk of the writing, but it really started about two years ago when COVID-19 hit hard and he had some time to get the project rolling.
It also was the most writing he has undertaken since his master’s thesis, although he admits the book was more enjoyable to tackle.
Finding out what really works
Kruger has always approached teaching with humility, and there was a bit of self-doubt when he undertook the book as he had to convince himself that it was worthwhile. That went away when he focused on the achievements he had and he told himself “you can do this.”
Originally from New Jersey, Kruger went to Cornell University for his undergraduate education and then on to the University of Texas at Austin for his master’s in English.
Kruger was on track for a Ph.D., but decided to leave higher education and move to classroom teaching.
He began his career in Tulsa, Okla., and worked in the Teach For America program, which seeks to expand educational opportunities.
Kruger taught at an open enrollment charter school for five years, where it was expected of him that students would learn and improve their skills.
He also taught at Mulvane and then moved to East, where he’s been for two years.
His wife’s family is from the area, which brought him here.
“I haven’t met anyone else here from New Jersey,” he laughed.
One of the many takeaways that Kruger picked up in his real world settings is that what he learned in college doesn’t always translate to the classroom, especially with students who are struggling.
So he learned on his own what really worked.
Being authentic is vital for teachers
It’s important to be authentic as that’s something students pick up on right away, he said.
“They know I believe in the beauty and importance of what I teach,” he said.
He advises other educators be sure that their students learn, as teachers, they are not there to babysit or be a best friend.
“Some teachers get so caught up in being nice they don’t think learning is so important,” he said.
That’s not so.
It’s vital, or the students keep falling behind – and playing catch-up is difficult.
The students know Kruger cares about them, he said, and can pick up on his passion.
There’s a process he calls “nerding out,” in which the young people “buy what he is selling.”
He has dealt with students who don’t want to learn, and, in those cases, it’s sometimes how the teacher is presenting the material.
Kruger found the book-writing process “super rewarding.”
“I have a lot to say and I very much believe this can help.”
The 105-page book is available as a $12.95 paperback or $5.99 ebook at his website EdgeofTeaching.com. Kruger also offers a free PDF for teachers to work through.