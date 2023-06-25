KC-46A Upgrades

Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences is looking into further defensive enhancements for refueling and mobility platforms, such as the KC-46A tanker (shown).

 FILE

Boeing and Aurora Flight Sciences recently announced they are investing in further developing advanced defensive systems and countermeasures for application on next-generation refueling and mobility platforms, including the KC-46A Pegasus tanker.

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing company, is leading the research and conceptual design of composite components to enhance operational survivability for aerial refueling and mobility missions. This work will also focus on producibility and manufacturing at Aurora’s Columbus, Miss., manufacturing facility.

