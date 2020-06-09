A body was found Sunday afternoon in a river in Sumner County.
The body was recovered from the Ninnescah River near 130th Avenue North and North West Road – which is in London, Kan., and not far from the Kansas Star Casino – around 1:30 Sunday. The Sumner County sheriff’s department said the body had possibly been in the river for a few days and that they won’t speculate on the cause of death.
Authorities couldn’t determine if the recovered body was a man or woman because of its condition. It has been taken to the coroner’s office in Wichita.