Bloody Benders Research

Crew members are shown working on site looking for evidence to reveal the details of what happened to the Bender family and their victims.

 COURTESY

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Just hours into their research at the site of the former “Bloody Bender” property in southern Labette County, a team of University of Kansas student researchers and their lead investigator made their first intriguing discoveries. Broken bits of pottery and old square nails offer the team promise of locating the exact coordinates of the cabin once occupied by the notorious Bender murderers, as well as their outbuildings and the burial sites of their unfortunate victims.

Dr. Blair Schneider, principal forensic investigator with the Kansas Geological Survey, and her team of six students have officially begun their two-week “field school” at the property, using a variety of geophysical methods – including ground-penetrating radar, magnetics and electrical technologies – to image the subsurface to identify points of interest for future excavation and other areas that might help more accurately tell the story of life – and death – in the Bender era of the late 1800s.

