INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Just hours into their research at the site of the former “Bloody Bender” property in southern Labette County, a team of University of Kansas student researchers and their lead investigator made their first intriguing discoveries. Broken bits of pottery and old square nails offer the team promise of locating the exact coordinates of the cabin once occupied by the notorious Bender murderers, as well as their outbuildings and the burial sites of their unfortunate victims.
Dr. Blair Schneider, principal forensic investigator with the Kansas Geological Survey, and her team of six students have officially begun their two-week “field school” at the property, using a variety of geophysical methods – including ground-penetrating radar, magnetics and electrical technologies – to image the subsurface to identify points of interest for future excavation and other areas that might help more accurately tell the story of life – and death – in the Bender era of the late 1800s.
The research project has been championed by Bob Miller, who purchased the former Bender property in 2020 and is intent on uncovering “what the ground has been hiding for the last 150 years” since the story of the gruesome Bender crimes first gripped Southeast Kansas and the nation. According to historical accounts, the Bender family operated an inn for travelers along the adjacent Osage Trail from 1871 to 1873 and brutally murdered and robbed multiple guests and buried their bodies on their property before fleeing the area. All this time later, Miller says, there are still several unsolved mysteries surrounding the saga – including the ultimate fate of the Benders, the identities of some of their victims and whether more victims are yet to be discovered.
“The tale has been spinning for a century and a half,” he said. “There have been so many theories, stories, books, movies, et cetera, about what the Benders did, who and how many victims there really were, and even what eventually happened to the Benders after they fled the area but were never apprehended. I want to see if we can add to the story.”
On a less salacious note, he said, the scientific approach to investigating the 160-acre property can help answer several other interesting historical questions, such as:
- The more exact location of the Osage Trail – which can potentially be mapped by the study of soil compaction, indicating heavy foot, horse or wagon travel;
- The diets, diseases and/or other medical conditions experienced by the people of the time – which may be discerned by studying any DNA evidence recoverable from deep within the soil.
While no “digging” is planned during this initial two-week research stint, Miller said, Dr. Schneider plans to bring return teams to the site in the summers of 2024 and 2025 to continue the effort.
“The story isn’t over,” said Miller. “I believe there is so much yet to learn, and when you dig in, it’s really fascinating.”
More information on the community event and the Bender property research project can be found by following Kansas Bloody Benders on Facebook.