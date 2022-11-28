Bison Impact

Wildflowers like goldenrod thrive in areas grazed by bison, which attracts droves of monarch butterflies to the Konza Prairie Biological Station.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JILL HAUKOS/KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY

MANHATTAN — The prairie of the Great Plains evokes a certain image: A vast expanse of grasses stretching as far as the horizon.

And you can see plenty of those grasses swaying in the breeze along Interstate 70 through the Flint Hills.

