Assisted Living

A new bill, introduced jointly by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and others, would aim to expand veterans’ access to assisted living services – like Homestead of Derby (shown).

 COURTESY

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) – ranking member and chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – joined Senators Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) recently to introduce bipartisan legislation to expand veterans’ access to assisted living services.

The senators’ Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act would create a pilot program for eligible veterans to receive assisted living care paid for by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – allowing aging veterans to live more independently while saving taxpayer dollars. The pilot program would be conducted at six Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs) nationwide, with at least two program sites located in rural or highly rural areas and two sites at State Veterans Homes.

0
0
0
0
0