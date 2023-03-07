WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) – ranking member and chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – joined Senators Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) recently to introduce bipartisan legislation to expand veterans’ access to assisted living services.
The senators’ Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act would create a pilot program for eligible veterans to receive assisted living care paid for by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – allowing aging veterans to live more independently while saving taxpayer dollars. The pilot program would be conducted at six Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs) nationwide, with at least two program sites located in rural or highly rural areas and two sites at State Veterans Homes.
“As the number of aging veterans continues to increase, the VA needs to be prepared to efficiently and sustainably care for this community,” said Sen. Moran. “Creating a pilot program to develop and assess the effectiveness of assisted living care will help VA proactively prepare for the rapid increase of aging veterans expected over the next two decades.”
“Our men and women in uniform have made incredible sacrifices to defend our country,” said Sen. Rounds. “As our veteran population increases in age, it is crucial they have access to adequate long-term care options. This bipartisan legislation would expand veterans’ access to assisted living services, especially those living in rural areas. We have a responsibility to make sure our veterans receive the care they have earned, and I am pleased to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fulfill that duty.”
Currently, VA is not allowed to pay for room and board fees for veterans living at assisted living facilities – preventing many veterans from utilizing this long-term care option. This pilot program would save taxpayer dollars by allowing eligible veterans to access the appropriate level of care for their needs at assisted living facilities, instead of having to seek more costly care at nursing homes.
The senators’ bill received strong backing from various Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and stakeholders nationwide.
“The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) applauds Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) for their proposal to address the critical issue of long-term care for rural veterans,” said National Rural Health Association Chief Executive Officer Alan Morgan. “With the current crisis of nursing home closures in areas across rural America, the Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act will help veterans living in rural areas access essential support through assisted living facilities, providing an important alternative to nursing home care.”
“Despite the large population of aging veterans who need increased access to long-term care options, VA cannot directly pay for a veteran’s care in an assisted living facility,” said Paralyzed Veterans of America's Associate Executive Director for Government Relations Heather Ansley. “The Expanding Veterans' Options for Long Term Care Act would allow VA to pilot the benefit of the department paying for this care. Expanding the types of long-term care options VA can pay for will help veterans and VA alike by allowing veterans to benefit from lower-cost care options, which helps more veterans receive needed assistance. We thank Senators Tester, Moran, Murray, and Rounds for their efforts to ensure veterans have greater access to long-term care through VA.”
“It is imperative that the Department of Veterans Affairs is prepared for the significant influx of veterans expected to become eligible for long-term care over the next two decades,” said Disabled American Veterans National Commander Joe Parsetich. “One way to ensure these veterans are able to live their lives as independently as possible is by providing those whose conditions do not rise to the level of requiring nursing home care with other long-term care options. The Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act would create a pilot program for veterans to receive assisted living care paid for by VA and would allow more veterans to continue living with respect and dignity. DAV is pleased to give our support, and we thank Senators Tester, Moran, Murray, and Rounds for introducing this important legislation.”