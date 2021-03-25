An initiative at McConnell Air Force Base called Beyond the Blue aims to normalize help-seeking behaviors and assure McConnell airmen that they can benefit from pursuing help.
The initiative is being done in collaboration with the Violence Prevention Office and McConnell’s community action team. It began in 2020.
“When it comes to the Air Force as a whole, and especially the big picture military, there’s a strong stigma to seeking help,” Ceara Shaughnessy, 22nd Air Refueling Wing violence prevention integrator and suicide prevention manager, said in a release.
Based on the stigma surrounding mental health, there is hesitation among airmen that if they do seek help, it will adversely impact their career, according to Shaughnessy.
To bridge the gap, the Beyond the Blue initiative is taking steps to normalize the conversations that surround seeking help and getting to know airmen as more than a number in a shop. Throughout 2020, airmen in leadership positions dove Beyond the Blue and shared stories of personal struggles that have impacted them, both individually and professionally.
“Airmen don’t feel like people,” said Shaughnessy. “They feel like they’re a number. We have to start seeing people as people and getting to know them for who they are outside of their titles and what uniform they’re wearing so that we can bridge this gap and hopefully prevent the issues that are going on.”
Through the stories shared, the initiative aspires to communicate to airmen that they are not alone in their struggles, and regardless of a difficult situation, they can still maintain successful Air Force careers.
In addition to leadership telling their stories, the Beyond the Blue initiative will make it a key point to highlight the services provided by McConnell’s helping agencies. The goal is to allow airmen to feel comfortable looking for help, but feel confident in choosing an agency that can best help them.
In a career where military members put the nation’s needs at the forefront, it can become difficult remembering to prioritize one’s own needs.
For two years, Staff Sgt. Danielle Powell, 22nd Medical Group flight medical technician, endured emotional abuse during her marriage to her then-husband. What started as a promising marriage quickly derailed into a relationship that impacted her life emotionally, physically and financially.
“He became a different person,” Powell said in a release. “He took control of my life, finances and left me with nothing. Some days I had trouble getting out of bed.”
“I didn’t want to fit into the stigma of ‘I’m a woman, so I’m weak’,” said Powell. “But I felt like asking for help was me giving in.”
It wasn’t until the severity of her situation reached a point where Powell feared for her life that she gathered the courage to ask for help from her supervisor.
Together, Powell and her supervisor reported directly to her unit’s mental health clinic, where she received in-patient treatment for two months. Following her release, she was able to separate from her husband and successfully obtain a permanent change of station to McConnell.
“People asked, ‘why are you doing this? He’s such a great guy’,” said Powell. “But they didn’t know him because they didn’t actually live with him. I was relieved.”
Looking back on the situation now, Powell wishes she had reached out to her supervision earlier. Since her arrival to McConnell in 2020, she has become an advocate for normalizing conversations surrounding mental health and abuse. She focuses on emphasizing the importance of fostering a safe environment within the work center.
“Always check up on your people and don’t assume they’re okay,” said Powell. “I don’t want someone to end up in the situation I did. I’m hoping sharing this will help prevent anyone else from struggling.”
She thanks resources such as family advocacy, military one source and mental health clinic for providing her with endless support throughout her journey.
“Mental health is not an immediate fix and healing has no timeline,” said Powell. “It’ll be hard, but it’s worth it.”