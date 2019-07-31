Belle Plaine is now one step closer to having a quiet zone within city limits, the Belle Plaine News reports.
The Belle Plaine City Council passed Ordinance No. 1677 at its July 18 meeting. It states the city will close the railroad crossing at 10th Avenue and North Line Street.
The News reports class-three barriers will be used to close the intersection permanently.
A quiet zone is a section of rail line at least one-half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public highway-rail grade crossings at which horns are not sounded when trains approach the crossings.
Quiet zone regulations do not eliminate the use of locomotive bells at crossings.