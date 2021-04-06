Downtown Belle Plaine will be a busy place this weekend, as the city will be hosting its annual spring festival April 9, 10 and 11.
In the interest of safety during the pandemic, all events have been moved outside this year to better allow for social distancing.
Events going on over the weekend include a barbecue competition, car and bike show, parade, vendor fair, golf tournament, live concert (featuring the Farnum Family and Mountain Deer Revival) and much more. There will also be a food court and carnival operating throughout the entire weekend. Buttons for admittance to the weekend festival cost $3.
For more information, visit www.belleplainefestival.com.