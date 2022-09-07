Clinic in a Can, a Bel Aire nonprofit, is providing life-saving resources to the citizens of Ukraine as they continue to defend against a Russian invasion. The nonprofit builds solar-powered medical facilities inside refurbished shipping containers.
In partnership with Heart to Heart International, Clinic in a Can is sending eight more units to Ukraine – with four shipping in early August. The nonprofit built and equipped seven of the units as emergency room/trauma units to include digital X-ray and ultrasound machines. Each unit is also filled with hygiene kits to be distributed to those in need. The next shipment will include maternal/infant units.