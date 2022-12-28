TELEHEALTH

Dorothy Hughes, assistant professor of population health and surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine’s Salina campus, delivers a presentation on telehealth research during a forum Dec. 12, 2022, at Kansas Health Institute.

 SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA – Kansas patients and health care providers value telehealth as a convenient and accessible option, new research shows, but they also recognize its limitations and technological challenges.

Dorothy Hughes, an assistant professor of population health and surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine’s Salina campus, spent 18 months studying the use of telehealth. She presented findings at a Dec. 12 forum at the Kansas Health Institute.

