There’s a difference between food banks and pantries

The terms “food bank” and “food pantry” are often used interchangeably, but they actually refer to different types of organizations. A food bank is a nonprofit organization that collects and stores large amounts of food to distribute to communities. A food pantry, on the other hand, is a place where needy families can go to pick up free food in their towns or cities.

 ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

WICHITA – Bank of America recently announced a $25,000 donation worth 100,000 meals to Kansas Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Wichita who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.

The Kansas Food Bank works to provide hunger-relief whenever and wherever it is needed throughout its 85-county service area. The organization is committed to safeguarding the health, well-being and productivity of food-insecure Kansans from all backgrounds, partnering with hunger relief agencies across the state. Annually, the Kansas Food Bank provides a meal to over 215,000 Kansans who rely on their network.

