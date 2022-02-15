WICHITA – Bank of America recently announced a $25,000 donation worth 100,000 meals to Kansas Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Wichita who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.
The Kansas Food Bank works to provide hunger-relief whenever and wherever it is needed throughout its 85-county service area. The organization is committed to safeguarding the health, well-being and productivity of food-insecure Kansans from all backgrounds, partnering with hunger relief agencies across the state. Annually, the Kansas Food Bank provides a meal to over 215,000 Kansans who rely on their network.