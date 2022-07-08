The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to help locate a third person wanted in association with a fatal shooting that occurred July 2 in the 4300 block of South Rock Road – between Derby and McConnell Air Force Base.
Currently, the sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Hieu Trong Luong, 42, a.k.a. Sunny. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to report his location to law enforcement by calling 911 or Crimestoppers (316-267-2111).
Luong is a suspect in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours July 2 along Rock Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, a search of the property revealed an adult male and adult female who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim has been identified as Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California; no name has been released yet for the male victim.
Further search led to the discovery of Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. at the scene, who was transported and later booked on suspected first-degree murder. David A. Baeza, 42, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds when the deputies initially arrived on scene. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Upon release, he was also booked for suspected first-degree murder.
According to the sheriff’s office, this was not a random act and drugs were believed to be involved, though it “does not appear” there were any gang affiliations. None of the parties involved lived on the property.