The Mulvane Public Library will be hosting a local author’s fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the library building (408 Second Ave., Mulvane).
Authors from the across the area and state will be participating, including Jo Jacobs, Ginger Baerg, Mel Schanzi, Patricia Davids, Jared Vaughn, C.A. McJack, Angel Edenburn, Chris Kloepfer, Eric Howlett, Nikki Dixon, Dana McCall and Des the Poet.
The event will include a meet-and-greet with a small panel discussion at the end. Authors will be selling and signing books at the event.
For more information on the fair, call 777-1211.