Suffragist Art

Following approval from the legislature, a committee is currently working on efforts to install a women’s suffrage memorial at the Kansas Capitol.

The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building.

The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) and the Kansas American Association of University Women (AAUW), which formed to celebrate the centennial of the 19thamendment. The SMC's goal is to commemorate the Kansas women who had statewide and/or national impact or importance in achieving women's right to vote. The art is intended to evoke inspiration about Kansas’ past, educate people about important Kansas women, and pass on their values to the next generation. 

