The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building.
The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) and the Kansas American Association of University Women (AAUW), which formed to celebrate the centennial of the 19thamendment. The SMC's goal is to commemorate the Kansas women who had statewide and/or national impact or importance in achieving women's right to vote. The art is intended to evoke inspiration about Kansas’ past, educate people about important Kansas women, and pass on their values to the next generation.
Receiving the blessing of the Capitol Preservation Committee for a Suffragist Memorial in 2021, the 2022 Kansas Legislature unanimously passed SB 479 authorizing a permanent memorial in the Kansas Capitol, and the Governor signed the bill in April 2022.
Two possible locations have been identified on the first floor of the Kansas Capitol for placement of the art, both east of the rotunda. The artist or artist team has the option of placing the artwork on the plaster wall or creating a freestanding memorial for the corner of the area.
The SMC, with the assistance of artists identified by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, will evaluate the applicants. The plan is to select three to five artists or artist teams by March 15. Those finalists will be given a stipend of $500 each to create their proposals for the Suffragist Memorial.
Senate Bill 479 also created a dedicated account under the Kansas Treasurer to receive donations to complete the Suffragist Memorial. The goal is to raise $125,000 by Dec. 31. All donations are tax-deductible and will go only to the creation, installation and maintenance of the memorial. Checks and credit cards are accepted for the memorial. The donation form is available on the Kansas Suffragist MemorialFacebook page.