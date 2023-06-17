Ever since she was a young girl, Susan Armstrong has enjoyed reading mystery books, including the classic Nancy Drew series. That sparked a desire within her to write her own books. Now that concept has become a reality as she has written her first novel, "Doomed by Blooms," and is working on her second mystery.
Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Chamberlin Strategic Marketing in Haysville, is retired from a 40-year career and now has the time to write for up to six hours a day, penning 1,500 to 2,000 words, or a book chapter.
Armstrong, who has lived in Haysville almost her entire life, writes under the pen name Anna St. John. As she put it: "It's good to have some separation between my real life and my author life."
It's also a name that has meaning to her as her grandmother's name was Anna, and that Anna also was a voracious reader, even getting in trouble and being scolded for reading "too much."
The ST comes from her maiden name of Susan Trout, and John is her father's name. He was one who encouraged her literary endeavors.
The book is termed "A Josie Posey Mystery," named after its lead character. The book's blurb calls her "a mature yet ever-feisty big city crime reporter turned crime solver."
She has "officially retired to a small, touristy town in middle America where she and her posse of friends 'unofficially' have their noses in everything."
Genre is a popular one for readers
The cover art, featuring a woman driving a bright red VW Beetle convertible with a dog in the backseat, along with pink flowers, provides a hint of the book's breezy, light-hearted nature — despite the murder of a local ballerina's husband as a central theme.
Armstrong writes under a booming genre known as cozy mysteries. That's a writing style known for its absence of sex, violence and profanity. Think of it as "Murder She Wrote," but in print, Armstrong said.
Cozies, as they're known, involve an amateur sleuth, usually working at odds with local authorities, and are often set in a small town or resort.
"It's a formula, but it's amazing how many different ways that formula can be applied," she said.
Cozies, which are usually series featuring the same lead sleuth, are not going to win serious literary prizes, but that's not the point.
"The point is entertainment," she said. "Readers want something light and know that all is right with the world."
And while there's a crime involved, the cozies' formula call for them to end on a positive, upbeat note.
While a writer her whole life, Armstrong has really gotten into the craft in the past two years, picking up a lot of knowledge during the COVID-19 shutdown days.
She found that novels are usually written by those who either plot out each part of the story, or those who "fly by the seat of their pants."
She falls into the second category – and loves it that way, as she puts the characters on the page and "lets them tell the story."
The freedom of filling a blank page
The 200-page book took about 90 days to write for the first draft, but there were about 10 revisions.
Level Best Books is publishing the novel, which came out in February. The mystery is available at local book stores and online at Amazon.
Armstrong doesn't have count of its sales yet, but that's due soon, and she knows that it did well at Watermark Books in Wichita.
While there's more control with self publishing, Armstrong welcomes the professional input and marketing of an outside firm.
As for signing with a huge, national publisher, those firms only want a well-known author or a famous person, she said.
Armstrong uses some local references in the book, along with names of people she knows, but not too many that it becomes identified only as a Kansas-set book.
In her early 70s, Armstrong said one takeaway from the process is that people can accomplish things at any age and there's no reason to stop being creative upon retirement.
"It's never too late to follow a dream," she said
Writing, she said, is fun but challenging – and sometimes it can be frustrating.
However, the freedom of filling a blank page and seeing it come to life is, well, downright exhilarating, she said.
And holding the first copy is an emotional moment, not unlike being a football player rushing to score a game-wining touchdown.
"It's a feeling of accomplishment.”