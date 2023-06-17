Armstrong Author

Haysville’s Susan Armstrong, aka Anna St. John, is shown at a recent signing for her debut novel “Doomed by Blooms” at Wichita’s Watermark Books.

 COURTESY

Ever since she was a young girl, Susan Armstrong has enjoyed reading mystery books, including the classic Nancy Drew series. That sparked a desire within her to write her own books. Now that concept has become a reality as she has written her first novel, "Doomed by Blooms," and is working on her second mystery.

Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Chamberlin Strategic Marketing in Haysville, is retired from a 40-year career and now has the time to write for up to six hours a day, penning 1,500 to 2,000 words, or a book chapter.

