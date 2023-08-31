Wichita State University recently conferred 469 degrees for coursework completed in 2023, with a number of area students among those graduating and being presented with their degrees.
Mulvane students receiving their degrees included, Robin Carmichael, Master of Education, Counseling; Neil Lake, Bachelor of Science, Geology BS; Laine Mapel, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice; Keera Parks, B.S. in Health Science, Health Science, Cum Laude; and James Reames, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Cum Laude.