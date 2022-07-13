During an awards recognition ceremony in May, more than 200 graduating Butler Community College sophomores were honored for their academic achievements. Members of the Order of the Purple (3.75 combined GPA) and Order of the Gold (4.0 GPA) were among those highlighted at the ceremony.
Students from the area making the Order of the Gold included Mulvane’s Addison Whisler, Brantlee Allen, Chase Nash and Christopher Ables. Candidates for the Order of the Purple included Haysville’s Alison Yonce; Alayna Campbell, Amber Hansen, Ana Scantlin and Emily Hankins of Mulvane; and Holton Johnson of Rose Hill.