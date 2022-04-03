Wichita State University recently announced the thousands of students who made the dean’s honor roll for fall 2021.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students making the honor roll included:
Haysville
Natasha A. Phillips
Mulvane
Alexis N. Abasolo
Brookelyn G. Allen
Amanda M. Bilby
Danielle E. Bise
Debra L. Bissell
Emily L. Bradley
Sierra D. Bradshaw
Samantha R. Copeland
Lindsay R. Cowin
Katelyn L. Hayes
Haley M. Leiker
Olivia T. Lockwood
Laine M. Mapel
Cyanna B. McDaniel
Abigail M. McGown
Haley V. Owings
Caleb J. Perkins
Chayton C. Pfannenstiel
Olivia D. Scott
Maria T. Thompson
Evan C. Wing
Rose Hill
SenaKay S. Bland
Ray A. Boese
Christopher S. Coleman
Landon D. Dillon
Isabella S. Ford
Maegan E. Fossi
Sarah L. Foster
Kaylee J. Hommertzheim
Alexis R. Jewell
Andie G. Keefer
Zachary J. Kill
Kayla R. King
Haley B. Lee
Kaelee J. Leonard
Kyle W. McReynolds
Jamie Monroe
Hollie R. Murray
Jenna M. Nussbaum
Derek A. Owen
Nicole G. Picard
Joshua W. Priebe
Crystal K. Reed
Mekenzie A. Rose
Shauna M. Thomas
Aubrie H. Thomison