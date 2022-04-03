WSU sign_tulips_color.jpg
Wichita State University recently announced the thousands of students who made the dean’s honor roll for fall 2021.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. 

Area students making the honor roll included:

Haysville

Natasha A. Phillips

Mulvane

Alexis N. Abasolo

Brookelyn G. Allen

Amanda M. Bilby

Danielle E. Bise

Debra L. Bissell

Emily L. Bradley

Sierra D. Bradshaw

Samantha R. Copeland

Lindsay R. Cowin

Katelyn L. Hayes

Haley M. Leiker

Olivia T. Lockwood

Laine M. Mapel

Cyanna B. McDaniel

Abigail M. McGown

Haley V. Owings

Caleb J. Perkins

Chayton C. Pfannenstiel

Olivia D. Scott

Maria T. Thompson

Evan C. Wing

Rose Hill

SenaKay S. Bland

Ray A. Boese

Christopher S. Coleman

Landon D. Dillon

Isabella S. Ford

Maegan E. Fossi

Sarah L. Foster

Kaylee J. Hommertzheim

Alexis R. Jewell

Andie G. Keefer

Zachary J. Kill

Kayla R. King

Haley B. Lee

Kaelee J. Leonard

Kyle W. McReynolds

Jamie Monroe

Hollie R. Murray

Jenna M. Nussbaum

Derek A. Owen

Nicole G. Picard

Joshua W. Priebe

Crystal K. Reed

Mekenzie A. Rose

Shauna M. Thomas

Aubrie H. Thomison

