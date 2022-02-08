Newman University has released its 2021 fall Dean’s List. A total of 405 students achieved the qualifications required, completing at least 12 credit hours and achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those were several area students, including Haysville’s Jazmine Beddow, Megan Cummins, Marissa Freshour, Kylie Kester, Sophie Martins, Erick Rojas, Cole Thompson and Amanda Zavala. Mulvane students making the Dean’s List included Brittany Brooks, Brooke Edgington, Nathan Klaus, Addyson Schiffelbein, Margaret Sweeney, Abigail Thornton, Jaret Titus and Emily Woods, along with Rose Hill students Kelsey Haugh, Timothy Hoopes and Trevor Kiser.