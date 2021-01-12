Newman University logo.png

Wichita – Newman University has released its 2020 fall Dean’s List. A total of 449 students achieved the qualifications required, completing at least 12 credit hours and achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Area students earning recognition on the Dean’s List included:

Derby

Megan Bazil

Kenneth Cain

Desiree Cortes

Sydney Denton

Brooke Edgington

Victoria Jansen

Cassondra Jefferson

Alec Lawlis

Emily Maddux

Garrett Moon

Ashton Petrisor

Aliyah Reeves

Payton Weber

Haysville

Kourtney Bishop

Megan Cummins

Michael Kelly

Shayla Kinyanjui

Weston Murrow

Erick Rojas

Amanda Zavala

Mulvane

Nathan Klaus

Addyson Schiffelbein

Emma Springer

Jaret Titus

Peyton Wayman

Emily Woods

Rose Hill

Kelsey Haugh

Jacob Kleespie

