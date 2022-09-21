Butler Community College recently announced its spring 2022 honor rolls.
Haysville students making the President’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA) included Callie Rockefeller, Jennifer Purkey, Kallie Lawson, Kiersten Smith, Kylar Poort, Noah Benjamin, Riley Manny and Savannah Hammerton. Mulvane students earning honors included Addison Whisler, Amber Hansen, Ana Scantlin, Brantlee Allen, Chase Nash, Christopher Ables, Emma Craine, Garrett Schaar, Gauge Harness, Jacey Johnston, Kassidy Halpain, Spencer Schreffler and Zachary Jensen. Meanwhile, students from Rose Hill on the list included Braden Ford, Connor Spiess, Emily George, Eric Parks, Haley Murray, Harrison Hatridge, Jessica Nusz, Logan Ayesh and Rosaland Nelson.