More than 1,100 students completed degrees at Wichita State University – which enrolls more than 15,000 students – in fall 2020.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Students from the area completing their degrees included the following individuals:

Haysville

Melissa A. Oertel, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management

Mulvane

Tyler K. Collier, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics

Brandon C. Foster, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Lindsay L. Hodges, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude

Morgan K. Jarrett, B.S. in Computer Engineering

Ashton J. Mertz, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Joseph D. Richey, Bachelor of Music Education, PK-12 Music-Instrumental, Magna Cum Laude

Rose Hill

Madysen R. Baker, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Undergraduate Certificate, Filmmaking Certificate; Undergraduate Certificate, Game Design Certificate

Amanda M. Bennett, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business

Rebekah C. Blakely, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Electronic Media, Magna Cum Laude

Holly L. Chester, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting

Eric D. Christian, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Lauren B. Frey, B.S. in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Brittany A. Gray, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude

Toby M. Gray, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Alysha M. James, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

Kaitlin R. Milligan, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology, Cum Laude

Kynnedy A. Myers, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude

Misty D. Pantle, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences

Natalie J. Petersen, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude

Christian A. Polk, Bachelor of Business Admin., Economics

Rebecka M. Smith, B.S. in Electrical Engineering

Brandon J. Streeter, Bachelor of Arts, Modern and Classical Languages, Cum Laude

Joshua E. Vines, B.S. in Mechanical Engineering

