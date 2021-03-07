More than 1,100 students completed degrees at Wichita State University – which enrolls more than 15,000 students – in fall 2020.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
Students from the area completing their degrees included the following individuals:
Haysville
Melissa A. Oertel, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management
Mulvane
Tyler K. Collier, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics
Brandon C. Foster, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Lindsay L. Hodges, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Morgan K. Jarrett, B.S. in Computer Engineering
Ashton J. Mertz, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Joseph D. Richey, Bachelor of Music Education, PK-12 Music-Instrumental, Magna Cum Laude
Rose Hill
Madysen R. Baker, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Undergraduate Certificate, Filmmaking Certificate; Undergraduate Certificate, Game Design Certificate
Amanda M. Bennett, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business
Rebekah C. Blakely, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Electronic Media, Magna Cum Laude
Holly L. Chester, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting
Eric D. Christian, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Lauren B. Frey, B.S. in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
Brittany A. Gray, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude
Toby M. Gray, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Alysha M. James, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Magna Cum Laude
Kaitlin R. Milligan, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology, Cum Laude
Kynnedy A. Myers, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude
Misty D. Pantle, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Natalie J. Petersen, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude
Christian A. Polk, Bachelor of Business Admin., Economics
Rebecka M. Smith, B.S. in Electrical Engineering
Brandon J. Streeter, Bachelor of Arts, Modern and Classical Languages, Cum Laude
Joshua E. Vines, B.S. in Mechanical Engineering