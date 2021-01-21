Several area students were among more than 1,000 to receive honors for the fall semester from Butler County Community College – making either the President’s (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s (3.5 to 3.99 GPA) honor roll. Area students earning honors included:
President’s Honor Roll
Haysville
Gabrielle Bosley
Thomas Conrad
Wesley Ging
Savannah Hammerton
Brady Key
Cole Kingsley
Derek Lyons
Heather Porsch
McConnell AFB
Caitlin Villacorta
Mulvane
Christopher Ables
Brantlee Allen
Cristina Beal
Alayna Campbell
Kylan Coriano
Ruth Gray
Emily Hankins
Hannah McIntosh
Chase Nash
Tanner Nelson
Sabrina Schmitz
Dylan Stephens
Addison Whisler
Michael Wilson
Rose Hill
Aislin Burnison
Austin Eastman
Kayla Francis
Kaylee Hommertzheim
Holton Johnson
Jacob Sutton
Kaitlyn Wharton
Dean’s Honor Roll
Haysville
Brittany Baker
Stephanie Chambers
Aspen Fanning
Savannah Hidalgo
Isabella Talkington
Lucas Thompson
Mulvane
Laura Burke
Wyatt Ebersole
Kassidy Halpain
Amber Hansen
William Hoobler
Olivia Larkin
Haley Leiker
Ana Scantlin
Garrett Schaar
Spencer Schreffler
Breanna Unruh
Rose Hill
Lauren Burton
Braden Ford
Ty Foster
William Johnson
Jacob Reinert
Kirstin Richmeier