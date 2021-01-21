butler community college logo.jpg

Several area students were among more than 1,000 to receive honors for the fall semester from Butler County Community College – making either the President’s (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s (3.5 to 3.99 GPA) honor roll. Area students earning honors included:

President’s Honor Roll

Haysville

Gabrielle Bosley

Thomas Conrad

Wesley Ging

Savannah Hammerton

Brady Key

Cole Kingsley

Derek Lyons

Heather Porsch

McConnell AFB

Caitlin Villacorta

Mulvane

Christopher Ables

Brantlee Allen

Cristina Beal

Alayna Campbell

Kylan Coriano

Ruth Gray

Emily Hankins

Hannah McIntosh

Chase Nash

Tanner Nelson

Sabrina Schmitz

Dylan Stephens

Addison Whisler

Michael Wilson

Rose Hill

Aislin Burnison

Austin Eastman

Kayla Francis

Kaylee Hommertzheim

Holton Johnson

Jacob Sutton

Kaitlyn Wharton

Dean’s Honor Roll

Haysville

Brittany Baker

Stephanie Chambers

Aspen Fanning

Savannah Hidalgo

Isabella Talkington

Lucas Thompson

Mulvane

Laura Burke

Wyatt Ebersole

Kassidy Halpain

Amber Hansen

William Hoobler

Olivia Larkin

Haley Leiker

Ana Scantlin

Garrett Schaar

Spencer Schreffler

Breanna Unruh

Rose Hill

Lauren Burton

Braden Ford

Ty Foster

William Johnson

Jacob Reinert

Kirstin Richmeier

0
0
0
0
0