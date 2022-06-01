Bethany College held commencement ceremonies on May 21, honoring 122 students who earned degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Among those graduates was Rose Hill’s Tanner Williams, who graduated with his degree in biology.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 7:42 am
Bethany College held commencement ceremonies on May 21, honoring 122 students who earned degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Among those graduates was Rose Hill’s Tanner Williams, who graduated with his degree in biology.